KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

BEKE opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $15,521,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

