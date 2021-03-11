Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Keep Network has a market cap of $248.60 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,797,660 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

