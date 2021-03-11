Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $260.53 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $260.53 or 0.00452312 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00504708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00583338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00072818 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

