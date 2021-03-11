KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $382.48 or 0.00670208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00493970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00571001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073981 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.