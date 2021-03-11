Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.