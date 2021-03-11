Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

KEL opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

