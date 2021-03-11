Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.08

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 354243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

The company has a market cap of C$582.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

