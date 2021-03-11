Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Kemper makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.27% of Kemper worth $113,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,081. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

