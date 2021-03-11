Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 589.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

