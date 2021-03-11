Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $6,282,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $14.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

