Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 1,250 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $8.32 on Tuesday, hitting $371.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

