Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 1,350 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,818,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

