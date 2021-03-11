Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 3,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 82,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

