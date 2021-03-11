Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,710,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,860,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,034 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 67,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.50. The company had a trading volume of 305,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.42. The company has a market cap of $637.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

