Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 53,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 95,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 58,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

