Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.51

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.51 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 125,506 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £441.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.