Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYB opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kentucky Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

