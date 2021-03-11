Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYB opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kentucky Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Kentucky Bancshares
