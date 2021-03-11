Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

TMO traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.57. 49,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.76. The company has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

