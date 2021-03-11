Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,705,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. 355,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The company has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

