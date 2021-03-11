Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,304 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

