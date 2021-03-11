Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 42,188 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.79. 17,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

