Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

NYSE GM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 169,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,873,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

