Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 11,948 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.53. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.