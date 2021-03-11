Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,888 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,888 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.
ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
