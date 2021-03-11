Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,888 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,888 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

