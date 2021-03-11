Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,373 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,396. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

