Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.75 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $647.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $695.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

