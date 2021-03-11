Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.96 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX traded up $15.16 on Thursday, reaching $533.86. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,185. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.86 and its 200-day moving average is $443.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

