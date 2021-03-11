Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 8,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.