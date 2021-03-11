Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.