Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,777. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

