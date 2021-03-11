Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

