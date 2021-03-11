Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $184.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

