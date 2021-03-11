Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $2.26 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

