Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $14.06 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $14,063,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.92. 62,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

