Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $6.49 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $23.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

