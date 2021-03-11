Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $8.48 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 237,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of -549.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

