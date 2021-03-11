Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $8.73 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $217.25. 34,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.