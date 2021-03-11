Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $9.67 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. 34,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.