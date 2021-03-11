Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $14.26 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 1,287,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $314.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

