Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 36,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

