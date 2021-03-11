Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, reaching $168.28. 133,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,579. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.