Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 401,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $110.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

