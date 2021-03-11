Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 560,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 370,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,075,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.