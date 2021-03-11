Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 210.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 40,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

