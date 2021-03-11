Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 111,583 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.