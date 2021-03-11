Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $10.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,864 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

