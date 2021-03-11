Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 310,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

