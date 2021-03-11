Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €66.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.62 ($76.02).

BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.81.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

