Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €66.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.62 ($76.02).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.