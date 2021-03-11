Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €17.00 Price Target

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) stock opened at €21.00 ($24.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.07. JCDecaux SA has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

