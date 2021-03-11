Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Keppel stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

