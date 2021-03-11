Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Keppel stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Keppel
